Gambia: State Files 'Stay of Proceedings' in NIA 9 Case

The prosecution team in the NIA 9 case has filed an application for 'stay of proceedings' in the ongoing criminal trial involving former intelligence chiefs.

This came about following the submission by defence counsels for the former Director of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) who told trial Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the high court that they have filed an appeal against two rulings that she made. Lawyers C.E. Mene and E.E. Chime have filed an appeal before the Gambia Court of Appeal against Justice Sillah's ruling foreclosing the defence from making a 'no case submission' and her ruling denying them the right to call on 5 of the listed prosecution witnesses for cross-examination even though they were not called by the prosecution in their case to testify.

The accused persons are; Yankuba Badjie, an ex-director of the NIA, Sheikh Omar Jeng, an ex-director of operations at the NIA, Baboucar Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Mansareh, Lamin Darboe, and Lamin Lang Sanyang. The 2nd accused person Louise Gomez, an ex-deputy director of the said agency, died in Government custody, during the course of the trial. However, Yusupha Jammeh, the 6th accused person was acquitted by the Court, upon the State's application.

The prosecution made an application for a 'stay of proceedings' pending the outcome of the Court of Appeal on the two rulings that the High Court made.

The intelligence chiefs are facing trial on numerous offences ranging from conspiracy to commit felony, assault causing serious bodily harm, murder and making false documents among others in which they all denied wrongdoing.

The matter was adjourned to the 4th November 2019.