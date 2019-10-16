Mozambique: MDM Claims Stae Sabotaged Its Monitors

Maputo — Augusto Pelembe, the candidate of the Mozambique Democratic movement (MDM) for governor of Maputo province, has accused the Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE) of sabotaging the credentials of MDM polling station monitors.

He told reporters on Tuesday that, when issuing the credentials, STAE left out the number of the polling station to which each monitor has been allocated. Because of this omission polling station staff members (MMVs) are refusing to allow the MDM monitors into the stations.

"STAE didn't put the number on the credentials, and so our monitors are being questioned and removed from the polling stations", said Pelembe. "It's a problem because STAE didn't write the number, and if we put it in, we'll be accused of forgery".

He urged STAE to take measures to correct the situation, because the same problem is occurring throughout Maputo province. Pelembe suspected that STAE had omitted the number deliberately, "but even so, we are on the ground and we are not going to drop our guard. Our monitors will do all they can to be in the polling stations to defend the votes of Mozambicans".

Pelembe was speaking after voting at a Matola polling station. He said he was pleased that he had cast his ballot and urged all other Mozambican voters to do likewise. "We cannot let other people decide our future", he declared.