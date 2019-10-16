Mozambique: MDM Claims Stae Sabotaged Its Monitors

15 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Augusto Pelembe, the candidate of the Mozambique Democratic movement (MDM) for governor of Maputo province, has accused the Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE) of sabotaging the credentials of MDM polling station monitors.

He told reporters on Tuesday that, when issuing the credentials, STAE left out the number of the polling station to which each monitor has been allocated. Because of this omission polling station staff members (MMVs) are refusing to allow the MDM monitors into the stations.

"STAE didn't put the number on the credentials, and so our monitors are being questioned and removed from the polling stations", said Pelembe. "It's a problem because STAE didn't write the number, and if we put it in, we'll be accused of forgery".

He urged STAE to take measures to correct the situation, because the same problem is occurring throughout Maputo province. Pelembe suspected that STAE had omitted the number deliberately, "but even so, we are on the ground and we are not going to drop our guard. Our monitors will do all they can to be in the polling stations to defend the votes of Mozambicans".

Pelembe was speaking after voting at a Matola polling station. He said he was pleased that he had cast his ballot and urged all other Mozambican voters to do likewise. "We cannot let other people decide our future", he declared.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.