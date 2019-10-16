Liberia: Let's Give Back to Our People

-Rep Snowe urges colleagues

Bomi County District #1 Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe urges his colleagues in the House to give more back to their people, as they are being blessed.Representative Snowe made the call, while thanking Senator Saah Joseph of Montserrado County for donating a bus to Montserrado County Districts #2 and #15, respectively, noting he did similar gesture to the people of Bomi County.

He says if representatives and senators give more to their people what God has blessed them with, it would cut down excess burden on the National Budget.Senator Saah Joseph, popularly known as "Ebola Hero" in Liberia, for his humanitarian role during the epidemic in 2014, has touched the lives of many ordinary Liberians.

Commenting on Monday's closure of Roots FM 102.7 by the government, Rep. Snowe says if it was done based on order from the court then the government is in the right, but if the authorities acted without a court order, than it was wrong.

The Bomi County lawmaker and former Speaker, notes that he believes the government is proceeding step by step in shutting down radio stations that were listed by the Press Union of Liberia, saying that the government should be given time to do its work, as to stations that should be closed for inciting violence.Rep. Snowe also underscores that everyone is governed by law and the rule of law should be respected.

According to him, the December 30, Weah must step down campaign is really not necessary, saying that Liberians who are disenchanted with the way things are going on in the country should wait until the President 1st term is over and then they can remove him through their ballot box.

"The President should step down for whom to take over? The Vice President or who? They want the government to change, that means we all have to be change. I want to thank some of the members of the legislature that disassociated themselves from it and disagreed. I hope we can work together to move this country forward", he asserts.He says as Liberians, everyone needs to jealously protect the country, because it is the only place call home, as citizens.