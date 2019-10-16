Liberia: Weah Shot Himself in the Leg

-Sen. Wesseh alarms

River Gee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh says President George Manneh Weah has shot himself in the leg through some of his decisions and approaches which have negatively affected the economy of the country and slowed investors' interest to invest here.Speaking to the NewDawn Tuesday, 15 October at his office on Capitol Hill, Sen. Wesseh said the economy is in a downturn because the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) had some missteps from the formation of its government.

He noted that the government's approach on the reported missing 'LRD16 billon saga and the US$25 million mop - up exercise sent a worrisome signal to the world and the investment community that Liberia may not be ready for investment.The Unity Party stalwart points out that the young administration of President Weah blew the information surrounding the alleged missing billions out of proportion and made it appeared like Liberia cannot be trusted with huge investment.

Wesseh argues that the government's policies were wrongly applied and the aftermath is what Liberians are facing today, citing a tight economy.

The former Liberian Ambassador tells this paper that one of his toughest moments at the Legislature is the 'illegal' removal of former Associate Justice, Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja'neh by the 54th Session.Sen. Wesseh explains that the 1986 Liberian Constitution was not respected, saying it was allegedly thwarted only to suit the action of senators who wanted the associate justice booted out.

He notes that despite an effort by him and other senators to take the matter before the Supreme Court of Liberia, their decision was overlooked and undermined by gross impeachment of Cllr. Ja'neh.According to Sen. Wesseh, investors want to invest their millions where there is respect for the rule, saying it is their only hope and evidence to make investment.Commenting on the series of protests throughout the country, Wesseh observes that over the past 12 years, Liberians [were not experiencing] delay in their pay, but this CDC government is finding it challenging to have salaries ready before the end of every month.

He intimates that citizens are taking the streets because their demands are not being met because the economy is facing a serious setback.

Speaking about his county River Gee, Sen. Wesseh asserts that the 31 percent cut in salary and other benefits [of lawmakers] will greatly affect his personal contribution to the development of the county.He notes that he personally undertook the construction of a primary school project that is nearing completion, saying the building will be the first of its kind since the creation of that county.