Sudan: Health Ministry Confirms - Rift Valley Fever in River Nile State

14 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The federal Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that the disease spreading in the area north of Berber in the River Nile state is Rift Valley fever.

Hatim Fadul, working for the ministry's Epidemiology and Emergencies Department, said that the minister had instructed a medical team to investigate cases of high fever in the villages of Artoli, El Bawga, and Fawar on Friday.

The central laboratory in Khartoum confirmed that four out of 17 samples taken last week tested as Rift Valley Fever. Fadul pointed out that the disease is common among people and animals.

Basis aid

The Ministry of Health pledged to provide basic aid to the villages affected, in cooperation with local authorities and community committees.

Unidentified fevers have been spreading in River Nile state for about a month. Similar fevers recently spread in the area of Arbaat in Red Sea state, which was visited by federal Health Minister Akram El Toom.

