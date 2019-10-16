Nigeria: Alleged Herdsmen Attack Hunter in Imo

16 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Suspected armed herdsmen Tuesday night attacked a hunter named Eze Anorue, in Amakohia-ubi community in Owerri west local government area of Imo state, and left him with different sizes of machete cut.

An eyewitness told Vanguard in Owerri, that Anorue, who was attacked between 8 and 9 pm, has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Also, that until the night attack, Anorue, had been violently confronted in the evening and his motorcycle forcefully collected from him while he was on his way to the farm as well as for his hunting activities.

Foreign herdsmen in NLTP: 5 Northern state governments disagree

As if that was not enough, the herders targeted him again while he was hunting and matcheted him with the intention to kill him and that he was only lucky to have escaped from the bush to a place where he was helped by the villagers.

At the moment, many of the villagers who called on Vanguard, said that they would not sleep tonight as the attack have taken a dangerous dimension. They said that they would keep vigil as again any further attack.

Youths of the community were said to have mobilized themselves in different groups with a view to protecting the vulnerable ones among them.

A source said to Vanguard: "We can't understand what is happening now. They have started attacking us in the night. What it means is that these people have come for war.

"Do you people expect us to sleep or remain silent we must protect ourselves. How can they plan to kill us of us now. I see a midnight attack on our people.

"Anorue, has just been rushed to the hospital who knows the next person. It may you. We must stand up and fight now this must be stopped and our people must be allowed to enjoy their freedom."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.