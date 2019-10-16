South Africa: Gauteng Prepares Youths for 4IR

Johannesburg — GAUTENG, South Africa's economic hub, is addressing and responding to the acute engineering and technical skills shortage in the country, a move that is necessary to prepare learners for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The provincial department of education has hosted the Technical High Schools Indaba, under the theme "Skills for a Changing World", to kickstart the programme.

The event created a dynamic platform for principals of technical high schools, schools of specialisation, industry partners, academics and government officials to interact and address issues such as skills shortages, declining learner enrolment in technical subjects, advocacy and career pathways, supporting internships and on-the-job-training.

Panyaza Lesufi, the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Education and Youth Development, said the department acknowledged that facilitating skills development through strategic partnerships was the vehicle to achieve economic growth.

He said through this Indaba and industry commitment, learners would be afforded the opportunity of a quality support programme in the form of workplace experiential learning coupled with the much-needed experience and job training to be absorbed into industry.

"We will undoubtedly leverage possible partnerships to expand learner and teacher support," Lesufi said.

He said furthermore, learners would be adequately skilled before entering the job market thus increasing their chances in searching for full-time employment and with opportunities for post-school career and entrepreneurship opportunities.