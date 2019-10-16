Nigerian Students Declare Hios Most Welcomed Brand

The Management Sciences Students Association, MASSA has declared that Tecno Mobile's Operating System, HiOS, is the Most Welcomed Brand. The students group said it gave the operating system unit the award, after careful watch and scrutiny of its activities.

MASSA gave the award to HiOS at its Annual Assembly and Awards ceremony in the University of Benin, Edo State, recently.

It is a yearly award given by Nigerian students in recognition of brands who have greatly impacted and influenced students across Nigerian tertiary institution.

HiOS Marketing Specialist Justice Olley, who received the award on behalf of the brand, expressed gratitude to the organisers and the independent judges, made up of students, tech enthusiasts, and other decision makers in the mobile phone industry.

He said: "We are so honoured that we not only received this award but also have been considered nominees in such a lofty category. HiOS has always been outstanding and will continue to strive for excellence in all frontiers.

He added that the award is in recognition of the contributions HiOS team make every day in the tech ecosystem.

President of MASSA, University of Benin chapter, Mercy Preye, explained that the award has become the benchmark for outstanding performance and a symbol of excellence in brand loyalty and leadership among Nigerian students and the competitive technology industry.

She said: "As an android-based mobile operating system for Tecno devices, HiOS provides many useful features like Recharge King, Data Switcher, Gesture Call Picker, AI Video Beauty and so on which are deeply loved by Nigerian students."

The maiden Massa Awards recognises organizational performances, impactful products and services and innovations among Nigerian students. Other awards given out on the night include Most Influential Personality, Student activist of the Year, Outstanding Student Bank of the year, Student Politician of the Year, etc.

Since the first version (HiOS 1.0) was released in February 2016, HiOS has released 519 features and updates, and its customised features are very popular among African users. With the continuous iterative update of the version, the HiOS team has extended the development of the localisation function in Africa, and the concept of "Smart, Smooth, Simple" of HiOS is deeply rooted in the hearts of people.