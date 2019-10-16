Nigeria: ITF to Establish Tourism School in Lagos

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari has lamented that despite the abundant tourism potentials in Nigeria, the country has been unable to harness them to boost its revenue base hence, to encourage interest in the sector, the Fund is set to establish a training institute in tourism and hospitality management in Lagos State.

Ari who was the Chairman at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Jos Trade Fair noted that tourism industry has become an important income earner for many economies across the globe and in some cases; it has outstripped mineral resources in terms of its contribution to the gross domestic product and Nigeria has no excuse not tapping into the tourism potentials.

He warned that for tourism to thrive especially in Plateau State, citizens must be skilled in some of the trades like travel agencies, hospitality management, tour guides, catering and event management, leisure activities coordination and concierge among others which attract tourism.

The DG stressed, "The ITF which is the foremost skills development agency has identified the huge potentials in the tourism sector, which is why we are set to establish a training institute in tourism and hospitality management in Lagos, we are willing to collaborate with the Plateau state government to train citizens of the state to tap into the emerging and richly potential sector."

On the trade fair, he added, "Trade Fairs are an integral activity in a society as they provide a platform for individuals and organisations to not only interact and exhibit their products and services but to gain new insights and experiences about doing business.

Attending and exhibiting at a trade fair is a way to transform your business from a small start-up into a profitable enterprise. I urge all participants to utilize this opportunity and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy."