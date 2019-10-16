Liberia: Ecobank Liberia Celebrates Customers, Promises Improved Service Delivery

Ecobank Liberia staff at headquarters celebrating Customer Service Week.

Ecobank Liberia has set aside one week to celebrate and appreciate its customers in commemoration of the 2019 Customer Service Week, which is observed worldwide annually. Customer Service Week is a special week observed by businesses globally to recognize and celebrate their customer service employees for the important roles that they play in serving customers. Ecobank sees this period as an opportunity to remind its customers of the bank's continued commitment to serve them and to also thank them for their loyal custom over the years.

Speaking during the launch of the 2019 Customer Service Week on Tuesday, Mr George Mensah-Asante, Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, said: "Customer Service Week affords us an opportunity to celebrate customers of the bank. Ecobank sees this week's series of activities as a symbolic gesture to revive the customer service spirit in our employees. Every employee is conscientized to thank and appreciate our customers throughout this week and beyond".

George Mensah-Asante, Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, interacts with customers at the bank's headquarters in Monrovia.

He reemphasized the bank's commitment to providing bespoke financial products, backed by exceptional service delivery at all customer touch-points, particularly Branches and Cash Centres. "It is in this direction that the bank is making every effort to upgrade all its digital platforms to ensure that customer needs are met always. We will continue to improve our services. We do not want customers to visit our banking halls when the services are available right on your mobile phones. Our digital products are there to make banking convenient, accessible, less costly and easy to use", added Mr Mensah-Asante.

The Managing Director used the occasion to reecho the bank's promise to excellent service delivery. He appealed to customers to always give timely feedback about the Bank's products and services in order to enable the bank serve them better. He concluded by thanking the customers for making Ecobank their preferred bank and urged them to begin using the bank's digital services to expedite their daily banking transactions.

A customer of the bank, Mr. Emmanuel K. Gounquo of Sons Exchange Bureau, also commended Ecobank for celebrating their customers. He said this initiative undertaken by the bank will always be remembered. He urged the bank's management to keep up the good work in the continuous improvement of its digital products and services.

About Ecobank Liberia

Established in Monrovia, Liberia in 1999, Ecobank Liberia is a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), with over 44ATMs, 61 Point of Sales (POS) Terminals, as well as over 16 branches and cash centers in Montserrado, Nimba, Lofa, Margibi, Grand Bassa and Maryland Counties. Ecobank Liberia is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals. Additional information on Ecobank can be found at ecobank.com.