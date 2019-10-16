Tanzania: Simba Face Aigle Noir As Final Hurdle of Build-Up Campaign

TANZANIA Mainland Premier League champs today test Burundian champions Aigle Noir Makamba at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma after posting two consecutive wins in their build up matches.

Will the Burundian Black Eagles end Simba unbeaten run? Today match has all the answers.

The match against the Burundian champs is the third build up encounter for Simba after an opener with the Bandari of Kenya and the First Division League side, Mashujaa FC.

Simba won both of them. The Dar es Salaam-based champs are engaged in the build up matches in the week of FIFA International break as part of their preparation for the next league game against hard-fighting Azam FC.

The Mainland League champions, who are currently driving other teams at the top of the league log, have hauled 12 points after winning all their four matches of the league before posting double 1-0 win against Kenya Premier league (KPL) side, Bandari FC and Mashujaa FC.

The match against Mashujaa was very crucial for Simba because it opened a door for youthful players who rarely played in the past matches.

Ibrahim Ajib who netted Simba's winner against Bandari and Sharaf Shiboub who scored the winner in Simba's 1-0 win over Mashujaa, are the heroes of the build-up campaign so far.

Patrick Aussems side are looking to maintain their perfect run in their today's match against Aigle Noir so as to end the whole campaign successfully.

The 2018/19 season champions of Burundi Premier Aigle Noir FC de Makamba(Black Eagles), like Simba, have also been eliminated from the CAF Champions Leagues in the preliminary round stage.

The team's Head Coach Aussems said the three- game build up mission is part of the team's technical bench to keep the players fit as well maintain their level of fitness and physique in form ahead of their league assignments.

Simba will resume their title defence campaign on October 23rd against Azam FC at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

During the Kigoma region tour, Simba will miss eight players who have been summoned in the national teams. Meddie Kagere, who played for Rwanda's Amavubi on Monday is likely to be back for Azam tie.

The Simba players who have been summoned for 2020 CHAN qualifiers match against Sudan on October 18th are likely to be available for Azam match on October 23rd.

The players include Gadiel Michael, Mohammed Hussein, Hassan Dilunga, Erasto Nyoni, Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin and Miraji Athumani.