Tanzania: Amavubi Draw Fine-Tunes Stars

CONFIDENT Taifa Stars players arrived safely in Sudan yesterday ahead of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) second leg match against hosts Sudan this weekend.

Stars, who played Rwanda's Amavubi to a goalless draw in the FIFA international friendly match on Monday night at Stade de Kigali in Kigali, arrived in the Sudan capital Khartoum early yesterday ready for their Friday's battle against Sudan, a match whose results will decide who deserve a ticket to play in the CHAN finals in 2020.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Information and Communications Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, disclosed that as per the tournament regulation the foreign based players have been released from the squad as the event involves only players playing in the country's local leagues.

The team's foreign based players who were summoned for the Rwanda match included Simon Msuva, Himid Mao, Abdillahie Yusuf and Farid Mussa and all have been released from the team so as to enable them rejoin their respective teams.

The players who arrived in Khartoum are those eligible to play in CHAN tournament. Stars who face an uphill task to overturn the 1-0 first leg defeat against the Sudanese, they must stamp win by over two-goal margin to ensure their ticket to play in CHAN finals.

The aggregate winner of the two-legged tie will automatically secure ticket to play at the 2020 CHAN finals as one of the three teams from the CECAFA region in the continent's second-biggest football tournament.

But due to the Monday's result against Rwanda , Stars need to pull up their socks especially in the striking force which had failed to show its sharpness in front of the opponent's goal .

None of the sides could find the net despite several attempts from each side, Stars had chances came through Msuva, Muzamiru Yassin and Faridi Musa but they were all denied by Amavubi goalkeeper Kimenyi Yves who made crucial saves.

However, Stars Interim head coach Etienne Ndairagije who utilized the match against Rwanda as a tune-up for this weekend's CHAN match against Sudan, believe his players can execute bravely the job.

Stars will face Sudan on Friday 25 at Al-Merrikh Stadium in Omdurman, where they will be seeking a second- time participation in the finals.

Tanzania was among the countries played in the finals of the then inaugural tournament in finals held in Ivory Coast in 2009.

Meanwhile the national women senior football side, Twiga Stars under coach Bakari Shime has kicked off training camp in Dar es Salaam in preparation for the forthcoming CECAFA Challenge Cup and CECAFA U-17 Champions slated for Uganda from November 16th to 28 and Uganda and the senior ones in December this year.

Shime has summoned about 39 players in his squad which comprises the senior and U-17 players as he will be in-charge of preparing both sides in their respective tournaments.

According to the FA , the U-17 players will serve in the senior team to gain experience before travelling to Uganda for the CECAFA Championship.