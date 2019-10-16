Ghana: Ho Tech Varsity Asked to Develop Code of Conduct for Staff, Students

16 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — THE Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has reminded the Ho Technical University (HTU) to develop and put into operation a code of conduct for staff and students, as well as a policy on sexual harassment to guide the interaction between faculty and students.

"This is one important means of preserving the dignity and esteem of the degrees you churn out," he said.

Professor Yankah was speaking at the investiture of the first substantive Vice Chancellor of the HTU, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga in Ho on Saturday.

He stated that without discipline within the university, academic excellence could not be meaningfully determined.

Therefore, Professor Yankah called on the students and staff of HTU to respect the rules and regulation of the university at all times to maintain a sterling image for the university.

The minister of state entreated the Vice Chancellor to build a foundation that would determine the future and direction of the budding HTU, saying, "Let it not be said that the pioneers of this university, Vice Chancellor and management bequeathed a purposeless legacy that had a negative impact on Ghana's development agenda.

He maintained that government was committed to ensuring that technical universities conformed to the norms and culture of the universities in general, and also carved a niche that distinguished them as specialising in technical and vocational education.

"That transformation is already taking effect as most of the staff; especially senior members are migrated to the university's Single Sine Salary Scheme," Professor Yankah added.

Meanwhile, Togbe Howusu XII, warlord of Asogli has pledged that the chiefs of the area were ready to support HTU in various ways to attain greater heights.

He insisted that the name of the institution, Ho Technical University was appropriate and needed not to be changed to another name.

Pix: Professor Yankah (second left) with Professor Emmanuel Flolu , Chairman of HTU Council, Togbe Howusu (third left), Professor Honyenuga and Ashui Nyagasi V, Paramount Chief of Nyagbo, after the investiture.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.