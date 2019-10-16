Ghana: Ho Tech Varsity Asked to Develop Code of Conduct for Staff, Students

Ho — THE Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has reminded the Ho Technical University (HTU) to develop and put into operation a code of conduct for staff and students, as well as a policy on sexual harassment to guide the interaction between faculty and students.

"This is one important means of preserving the dignity and esteem of the degrees you churn out," he said.

Professor Yankah was speaking at the investiture of the first substantive Vice Chancellor of the HTU, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga in Ho on Saturday.

He stated that without discipline within the university, academic excellence could not be meaningfully determined.

Therefore, Professor Yankah called on the students and staff of HTU to respect the rules and regulation of the university at all times to maintain a sterling image for the university.

The minister of state entreated the Vice Chancellor to build a foundation that would determine the future and direction of the budding HTU, saying, "Let it not be said that the pioneers of this university, Vice Chancellor and management bequeathed a purposeless legacy that had a negative impact on Ghana's development agenda.

He maintained that government was committed to ensuring that technical universities conformed to the norms and culture of the universities in general, and also carved a niche that distinguished them as specialising in technical and vocational education.

"That transformation is already taking effect as most of the staff; especially senior members are migrated to the university's Single Sine Salary Scheme," Professor Yankah added.

Meanwhile, Togbe Howusu XII, warlord of Asogli has pledged that the chiefs of the area were ready to support HTU in various ways to attain greater heights.

He insisted that the name of the institution, Ho Technical University was appropriate and needed not to be changed to another name.

Pix: Professor Yankah (second left) with Professor Emmanuel Flolu , Chairman of HTU Council, Togbe Howusu (third left), Professor Honyenuga and Ashui Nyagasi V, Paramount Chief of Nyagbo, after the investiture.