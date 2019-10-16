Ghana: Give Special Attention to Less Endowed SHS - Select Committee

Tuobodom — The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education is calling for special attention to be given to less endowed Senior High Schools (SHS) in the area of infrastructural development.

The implementation of the Free SHS policy was mounting pressure on limited infrastructure in those schools as compared to the elite or first class schools in the country.

The Chairman of the Select Committee, Mr Williams Quaittoo Agyapong made the call during an interview with the media yesterday when the Committee visited the Techiman and Tuobodom SHSs as part of working visit to the Bono East Region.

The 20-member Select Committee as part of its oversight responsibilities is on a fact finding mission on general performance on the implementation of the Free SHS programme.

At the Techiman SHS for instance Mr Gabriel Ofosuhene, headmaster of the school told the committee that the school needs about 1,400 double iron beds as well as an 18-classroom block in order to address congestion in the school.

He also revealed that some of the dormitories in the school have developed cracks since 2009 and work on Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) projects to ease the congestion had stalled.

Other issues that came to the fore at the Tuobodom SHS was shortage of none teaching staff especially pantry and cooking staff, inadequate toilet facilities and poor access roads to the school campuses among others.

The chairman of the Select Committee in a response assured that the committee would do its best to ensure work was expedited on all abandoned projects in those schools so as to enhance teaching and learning there.

Ranking member of the committee and Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Mr Peter Nortwu on his part commended the teachers for theirhard work despite the challenges they were facing.

He urged the teachers to continue to motivate themselves and give of their best in their chosen careers noting that no one can motivate you from where you are than yourself.