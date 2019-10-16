Ghana: COCOBOD Distributes 123,360 Coffee Seedlings to Farmers

The Seed Production Division of COCOBOD, in collaboration with the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly, has distributed 123,360 coffee seedlings to 226 farmers in the municipality at a cost of GH¢10,000.00.

The beneficiary communities of the seedlings for the third quarter, under Government's Planting for Export and Rural Development, were Benekwakrom, Asunsu Number Two, Agyemankrom, Asunsu Number One, Asikasu, Kosane, Benekrom, Nsesereso, Nsuhia, Antwirifo.

The rest were Maasu, Manteware, Danyame, Kokorasua, Kuren, Koradaso, Twumkrom, Ahiresu and Ahogono.

Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said this at the Assembly's final ordinary session at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

He said the Ministry of Food and Agriculture had also distributed cocoa fertilisers and pesticides against swollen shoot, black pod, and Akate diseases to the farmers.

The MCE expressed the hope for bumper harvest in all crop growing areas due to the conducive weather conditions and control of the fall army worm and other pest invasion.

Mr Ouattara said as at August 31, the total Internally Generated Fund (IGF) stood at GH¢612,457.00 out of the approved budget estimate of GH¢534,766.00 representing 76.03 per cent of the annual budget of GH¢971, 805.00.

He said the total expenditure for the same period was GH¢421,347.80 representing 78 per cent with a surplus of GH¢117, 819.48.

The Assembly would enroll Electronic Billing and Payment system next year to enhance revenue mobilisation and reduce leakages to the barest minimum, the MCE said.

He said the major challenge was the heaps of refuse in most of the towns including Koraso, Amasu, Atesikrom, Stadium and Aboabo Number One and Four and called for the early release of the District Assembly's Common Fund to clear the refuse.

He appealed to traditional authorities to allocate land for solid and liquid waste management and disposal.

"The assembly would endeavour to carry out its programmes and activities based upon the Medium Term Development Plan for the overall development of the municipality," he said.

He called on stakeholders to unite to fast track the development of the area adding; "The assembly and the municipality as a whole can only develop in an atmosphere devoid of divisiveness and rancor."