Ghana: UHAS Holds Maiden Research Dissemination Day

Ho — THE University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho has held its maiden Research Dissemination Day.

The event which took the form of an exhibition and poster presentations was on the theme: Impacting our World through Multi-disciplinary Health Research.

The case studies included Effects of Parity and Birth Spacing on the Nutritional Status of Mothers in the Hohoe Municipality, Satisfaction with Maternal Healthcare Services in the Ketu South Municipality, and Trends of Diarrhoea in the Jasikan District of Ghana.

There were also presentations on Risk factors of anaemia among children under five years in the Hohoe municipality, Cultural beliefs and practices of women influencing home births in rural Northern Ghana, and Women's perspective of factors affecting the utilisation of birth care provided by midwives in rural communities in the Adaklu District, among others.

Professor Richard Adanu, former Dean of the University of Ghana School of Public Health, in a keynote address, commended UHAS for placing research at the forefront of all their programmes.

He said that research was basically about going out to find answers to questions, and that should help to address set and prevailing national development challenges.

In that regard Prof. Adanu said that it was crucial for the government to set aside money for local research projects.

He pointed that the absence of a local research fund was inimical to research undertakings in the country's universities.

Professor Adanu revealed local research projects relied on funding from the United States and Europe which had preferences for research projects relating to their peculiar development situations.

He also urged researchers in the sciences to involve key players in the non-sciences in their research projects to come out with viable multispectral findings.

The Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Professor John Owusu Gyapong who chaired the opening ceremony, reminded researchers to carry out their projects with trust and integrity among the research team and collaborators of the team.