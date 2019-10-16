Ghana: Vodafone CEO Interacts With Customers Online

16 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Vodafone has taken its 'October Care month' a notch higher by interacting with customers online in a no-holes barred conversation.

Chief Executive, Patricia Obo-Nai, on Friday, redefined what it means to be a leader in the digital era by responding to every customer and every question during a one-hour social media engagement that straddled key platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and even WhatsApp.

It was a rare opportunity for the customers to have an up close and personal interaction with the new CEO, who took office back in April.

The engagement had been highly advertised on social media and customers were expectant. The queries and questions came from all angles and covered topics from - the company's strategy, customer experience, network quality, products and services, leadership style and challenges, 4G spectrum, amongst others. As usual, the session was not without its fun side - some customers wanted personal gifts or retweets from the CEO.

It was such a high and frenetic time on social media that the hashtag #AskPatricia became the number 2 trending topic in Ghana during the period and afterwards.

The engagement was part of a plethora of activities lined up by Vodafone to celebrate October as 'Customer Care Month'. It was also to demonstrate accessibility and help drive customer experience on the network.

Commenting afterwards, a highly engaged Patricia said, "Our customers are the reason we're in business and it is important to demonstrate a deeper commitment and dedication to meet their needs at all times. We are a company with purpose and this activity shows we're prepared to listen to them in order to serve them better."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Company
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.