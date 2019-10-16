Ghana: Vodafone CEO Interacts With Customers Online

Vodafone has taken its 'October Care month' a notch higher by interacting with customers online in a no-holes barred conversation.

Chief Executive, Patricia Obo-Nai, on Friday, redefined what it means to be a leader in the digital era by responding to every customer and every question during a one-hour social media engagement that straddled key platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and even WhatsApp.

It was a rare opportunity for the customers to have an up close and personal interaction with the new CEO, who took office back in April.

The engagement had been highly advertised on social media and customers were expectant. The queries and questions came from all angles and covered topics from - the company's strategy, customer experience, network quality, products and services, leadership style and challenges, 4G spectrum, amongst others. As usual, the session was not without its fun side - some customers wanted personal gifts or retweets from the CEO.

It was such a high and frenetic time on social media that the hashtag #AskPatricia became the number 2 trending topic in Ghana during the period and afterwards.

The engagement was part of a plethora of activities lined up by Vodafone to celebrate October as 'Customer Care Month'. It was also to demonstrate accessibility and help drive customer experience on the network.

Commenting afterwards, a highly engaged Patricia said, "Our customers are the reason we're in business and it is important to demonstrate a deeper commitment and dedication to meet their needs at all times. We are a company with purpose and this activity shows we're prepared to listen to them in order to serve them better."