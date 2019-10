The Government of the semi-autonomous Puntland is set to send more security forces on its waters to avert illegal fishing.

Puntland's Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources Farah Aisha Beeldaaje said that the rate at which the waters were being encroached in by foreign vessels was alarming.

He said that the culprits nabbed in the act are set to face prosecution.

The Puntland Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources said the vessels are owned by Iran, India and Pakistan