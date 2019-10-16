South Africa: Springboks Will Brush Aside Hosts Japan - Bookies

Cape Town — The Springboks will have little trouble in beating 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts Japan in their quarter-final clash in Tokyo on Sunday, if bookmakers are to be believed...

Kick-off is at 12:15 SA time.

In fact, bookies view the South Africa v Brave Blossoms showdown as the most one-sided of the four quarter-finals.

The Springboks were impressive in their Pool B matches - despite going down 23-13 to the All Blacks in their opener - leading the points and try-scorers charts as pool play wrapped up.

However, Rassie Erasmus' men would need to rewrite the 32-year-old Rugby World Cup history books should they wish to lift the Webb Ellis Cup as no side has previously triumphed having lost a pool match.

For their part, Japan rode a wave of passionate home support to knock off Ireland, Scotland, Samoa and Russia in completing a sweep of their opponents in Pool A.

Important to note for those waging a bet is that the Springboks did thump Japan 41-7 in their final warm-up match just two weeks ahead of the tournament with the same squad that's likely to be selected for this weekend's Test.

Leading SA bookies Sportingbet have installed the Springboks as 15-point favourites. The Springboks can be backed at 3/25 to win outright, while Japan are on offer at 5/1 .

In the other quarter-finals, England are 8-point favourites against Australia (Saturday, October 19 - 09:15 SA time), while New Zealand are 12-point favourites to eliminate Ireland and reach the semi-finals in Saturday's later match (12:15 SA time).

Sunday's other quarter-final pits Wales against France in the only all northern hemisphere clash. The Welsh are 7-point favourites to see off the challenge posed by the temperamental French.

Should all four favourites emerge victorious, the Springboks will play Wales in the semi-finals, while England and New Zealand will battle for a place in the final.

Source: Sport24