South Africa: Springboks Will Brush Aside Hosts Japan - Bookies

16 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Garrin Lambley

Cape Town — The Springboks will have little trouble in beating 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts Japan in their quarter-final clash in Tokyo on Sunday, if bookmakers are to be believed...

Kick-off is at 12:15 SA time.

In fact, bookies view the South Africa v Brave Blossoms showdown as the most one-sided of the four quarter-finals.

The Springboks were impressive in their Pool B matches - despite going down 23-13 to the All Blacks in their opener - leading the points and try-scorers charts as pool play wrapped up.

However, Rassie Erasmus' men would need to rewrite the 32-year-old Rugby World Cup history books should they wish to lift the Webb Ellis Cup as no side has previously triumphed having lost a pool match.

For their part, Japan rode a wave of passionate home support to knock off Ireland, Scotland, Samoa and Russia in completing a sweep of their opponents in Pool A.

Important to note for those waging a bet is that the Springboks did thump Japan 41-7 in their final warm-up match just two weeks ahead of the tournament with the same squad that's likely to be selected for this weekend's Test.

Leading SA bookies Sportingbet have installed the Springboks as 15-point favourites. The Springboks can be backed at 3/25 to win outright, while Japan are on offer at 5/1 .

In the other quarter-finals, England are 8-point favourites against Australia (Saturday, October 19 - 09:15 SA time), while New Zealand are 12-point favourites to eliminate Ireland and reach the semi-finals in Saturday's later match (12:15 SA time).

Sunday's other quarter-final pits Wales against France in the only all northern hemisphere clash. The Welsh are 7-point favourites to see off the challenge posed by the temperamental French.

Should all four favourites emerge victorious, the Springboks will play Wales in the semi-finals, while England and New Zealand will battle for a place in the final.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.