South Africa: SA Reclassifies 33 Wild Species As Farm Animals

16 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

By the stroke of a legislative pen, a list of iconic and in some cases endangered wild animals can now be manipulated as farming stock. What happens next is anyone's guess.

Lions, cheetahs, rhinos and zebras were among 33 wild species which became farm animals as of May this year when the South African Parliament approved a brief amendment to the Animal Improvement Act (AIA) which governs livestock breeding.

There has been virtually no mention of this in the media, as the legislation was slipped through without public consultation. There's no international precedent for such an extraordinary "domestication" of wild animals.

This act permits "improvement" of "genetically superior" animals to "increase production or performance" by licensed animal breeders. It states "different kinds of animals or breeds of such kinds of animals may be so declared," but it is unlikely, at the time the legislation was promulgated in 1998, that such a declaration would include wild and especially endangered and iconic species.

AIA permits "animal breeder societies" to manipulate breeding outcomes in the way we have altered aurochs into docile cows, the grey wolf into the many breeds of dogs and produced "golden" impala. Most of these breeds can no longer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Environment
Southern Africa
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.