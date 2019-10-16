South Africa: Archie's Laugh Is the Best Part of Harry and Meghan's Royal Tour of Africa Documentary Trailer

Cape Town — The trailer for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's royal tour of Africa documentary has been released.

British television channel, ITV, followed the Duke and Duchess as they toured the continent, and their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey is set to air on Sunday at 21:00 in the UK.

In it, Tom Bradby, a British journalist and novelist, narrates, "It was a journey but not always the one I was expecting. The story of their time in Africa was of passion for their work, private happiness, but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces."

The short clip shows never-before-seen, intimate moments of the royal family. In one shot Harry cradles Archie in his arms, while Meghan kisses their 5-month-old baby boy, in another, you can hear the littlest royal laugh on his first official engagement in South Africa.

"Archie meets the Arch" read headlines when Their Royal Highnesses visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Source: Channel24