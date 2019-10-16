Malawi Revenue Authority Working With Chiefs in Mangochi to Fight Smuggling

16 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Senior Chief Mponda of Mangochi has pledged to support Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to root out smuggling and tax evasion that is rampant in his area.

The chief made the remarks at his Head quarters recently when MRA officials met with 335 chiefs under his area.

He added that the more tax revenue that is able to be collected, the more socio - economic development that the country will be able to achieve and as such he would not allow anybody let alone his chiefs to peddle smuggling or allow people to operate businesses without registering and paying taxes as required by the law.

"MRA, therefore, rest assured that myself and all chiefs in my area will give you the total support you need to collect more revenue for national development.

Making his introductory remarks, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, appealed to the traditional leaders to eradicate smuggling and tax evasion in their area as the revenue that is collected does not reflect the reality on the ground.

The two meetings were attended by Group Village Headmen and Village Headmen from Senior Chief Mponda in the district.

