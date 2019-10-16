Congo-Kinshasa: Malawi Mans UN Permanent Combat Deployment in DRC

16 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers now have a permanent combat deployment (SCD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo where they are on UN sponsored peace keeping mission.

Malawi has been part of MONUSCO's Force Intervention Brigade, mandated by the UN Security Council to 'neutralize and disarm' armed groups in the eastern DRC. Here, Malawian peacekeepers patrol alongside Government forces

A statement from the UN says Monusco recently established the permanent combat deployment.

"... [It is] composed of peace keepers from the Malawi battalion, in Kabasha town on the Beni-Butembo road," says the UN.

The UN says the Malawi Defence Force battalion will be responsible to protect the population as well as ebola response teams.

The government of DRC is fighting many groups of rebels from Uganda and Rwanda and the UN went to the mineral rich country for peace keeping and now sre helping in the fight against ebola disease.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
Southern Africa
External Relations
Health
International Organisations
Malawi
Ebola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.