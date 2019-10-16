South Africa: SA Champions Closer UN-AU Co-Operation in Resolving Conflicts

16 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Clayson Monyela

South Africa is this month (October 2019) serving as President of the United Nations Security Council in a rotating capacity following the presidency in September of the Russian Federation. The theme of South Africa's tenure in the Security Council, including for its presidency this month, is: 'Continuing the Legacy: Working for a Just and Peaceful World'. The theme focuses on the lessons from our late former president, Nelson Mandela, and is in recognition of his legacy of championing the resolution of conflicts through peaceful means.

As one of the principal organs of the United Nations, the Security Council is charged with the responsibility of maintaining international peace and security. South Africa serves its two-year (2019-2020) tenure in the Security Council alongside nine non-permanent members. These are Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Peru and Poland.

South Africa recognises the importance of co-operation among the non-permanent members as a way of leveraging their contribution to the work of the Security Council in the face of persistent divisions among the five permanent members, which are China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.

South Africa is using its tenure on the Security Council...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.