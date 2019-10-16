South Africa: SA Champions Closer UN-AU Co-Operation in Resolving Conflicts

analysis

South Africa is this month (October 2019) serving as President of the United Nations Security Council in a rotating capacity following the presidency in September of the Russian Federation. The theme of South Africa's tenure in the Security Council, including for its presidency this month, is: 'Continuing the Legacy: Working for a Just and Peaceful World'. The theme focuses on the lessons from our late former president, Nelson Mandela, and is in recognition of his legacy of championing the resolution of conflicts through peaceful means.

As one of the principal organs of the United Nations, the Security Council is charged with the responsibility of maintaining international peace and security. South Africa serves its two-year (2019-2020) tenure in the Security Council alongside nine non-permanent members. These are Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Peru and Poland.

South Africa recognises the importance of co-operation among the non-permanent members as a way of leveraging their contribution to the work of the Security Council in the face of persistent divisions among the five permanent members, which are China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.

South Africa is using its tenure on the Security Council...