Zimbabwe: Gweru Mayor Defends 'Incompetent' Town Clerk Suspension

16 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe has defended council's decision to suspend Town Clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza (pictured below), adding that the move was not politically motivated, but was meant to rid the Midlands city of incompetence.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Gweru on Tuesday.

Makombe on Monday served Gwatipedza with her suspension letter.

The mayor returned on Tuesday to defend the decision.

He said service delivery in the city was not satisfactory and the Town Clerk who is supposed to be steering the ship seemed clueless.

"Council today (Tuesday) suspended the Town Clerk of the City of Gweru, Madam Gwatipedza. We are coming from a special council meeting to deliberate on the suspension letter that I gave her yesterday.

"Councillors unanimously adopted the suspension pending all the processes that needs to be done," he said.

Makombe tried to downplay the rift between management and councillors.

He said this was "just a suspension".

He added, "... In a suspension, someone will be called to answer the allegations. Thereafter, we will see where it takes us as a council."

Among the allegations which led to the suspension was "gross incompetence".

"We are worried with the service delivery that we are giving to our people. It is poor.

"Gwatipedza, being the accounting officer, she had to make sure that she brings service to the level residents expect," he said.

Makombe outlined reasons for the suspension of Gwatipedza.

"Amongst some of the reasons which led to Madam Gwatipedza's suspension are gross incompetence on her part, failure to supervise and monitor the departments such that at the end of the day, compromise service delivery in the city," he said.

He was adamant the decision to suspend the city's number one administrator by the MDC dominated council was not political.

"Let me make it clear that this is not a political decision. This has nothing to do with politics. This is purely an issue of employment where one is supposed to be accountable and provide the direction of the city.

"We are declared politicians as councillors but when it comes to employment, we employ our personnel based on merit as they are not politicians. Gwatipedza was not a politician and she is not a politician.

"She was here employed on merit. As council, we were not happy with the way things were being done in the city," he said.

Gwatipedza joined Gweru City council from Redcliff in 2016, replacing Daniel Matewu.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.