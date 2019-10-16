Ethiopia: Safaricom Pays Homage to Kipchoge With New M-Pesa Logo

Kenya telco Safaricom has announced that it will revamp its mobile money platform M-Pesa logo for the next seven days to pay homage to marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Speaking while unveiling the logo on Wednesday in the capital Nairobi, the telco's acting CEO Michael Joseph said the move demonstrates Safaricom's commitment to be "part of Kenyans way of life".

"In honour of this attempt [INEOS 1:59 Challenge] we will change our MPesa logo for the next seven days to show our loyalty and affinity to him and also to wish him well," said Mr Joseph.

Kipchoge, 34, will be attempting to run the 42-kilometre distance in Vienna Austria in under two hours but in controlled condition.

The organisers have set Saturday as the tentative date for the showpiece but it could be moved up to 20th October depending on weather conditions and Kipchoge's readiness.

"The next pivotal date in the decision process will be tomorrow (9th October) when the Performance team will decide if the date for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge will either be confirmed as the 12th October or delayed," the organisers said on Tuesday.

"I am very excited to be here in Vienna. I have now seen the course for the first time and it looked great. I can't wait to run on it and hopefully I will see you all there this weekend," Kipchoge said after landing in Vienna on Tuesday.

Besides the new look, Safaricom will also give free YouTube live streaming to watch the challenge. The challenge is sponsored by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Safaricom is East Africa's largest and most profitable mobile network operator.