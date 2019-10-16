Nigeria: National Health Dialogue - Nigerians Continue Discussions On Achieving Universal Health Coverage (Live Updates)

Thanks for joining us once again as we continue to bring you crucial parts of the 2019 National Health Dialogue.

The two-day health dialogue, now in its second edition, arose from the need for home-grown solutions, innovations and political commitments to bridge funding gaps in achieving UHC in Nigeria.

The annual event is organised by PREMIUM TIMES and its sister organisation, the PTCIJ, and their partners.

On Tuesday, various stakeholders including the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, discussed issues affecting the health sector and proffered solutions to them.

Today, Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, the venue of the event is beginning to welcome health professionals, government officials and journalists - gathering for the final day of the dialogue.

Keep refreshing this page to get instant updates from today's dialogue.

If you missed anything, click here and here to keep yourself up to date on major highlights of reports filed from Tuesday's event.