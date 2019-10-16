Mozambique: Polling Stations Burned in Niassa

16 October 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Six polling stations with 4605 registered voters were set ablaze by Renamo supporters who were furious over alleged fraud. The classrooms at Milagre Mabote primary school, Maniamba, Lago district, Niassa, where the 6 polling stations operated were made of traditional materials. As the photo shows, the classrooms and all voting materials, including ballot papers, were reduced to ashes.

After voting ended but before the count, the opposition surrounded EPC Milagre Mabote, and police fired into the air to disperse the crowd. With those shots, Renamo supporters threw many stones at police officers and burned all the ballot boxes. Polling station staff, journalists and even the police took refuge in the woods. A police car rescued the polling station staff, reported our correspondent at dawn today.

