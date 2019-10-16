South Africa: Here We Go Again - Dreaded Load Shedding Resumes

analysis

After a break of seven months, Eskom implemented stage 2 of load shedding at 9am on Wednesday.

"Eskom would like to inform South Africans and all its customers that the electricity system has been severely constrained this week," Eskom said in a statement released on Wednesday morning, 16 October 2019.

Deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae confirmed to Daily Maverick that load shedding is likely to continue for a week.

The capacity shortage at Eskom will impact on many sectors within South Africa and also aggravate stress levels of the country's matriculants who begin to write their final examinations. Some subjects are likely to be affected by load-shedding, according to a statement released by the department of Basic Education on Wednesday.

Eskom further noted that since the shortage of generating capacity from coal-fired generation since 12 October, they have been extensively using the pumped storage and OCGT generators "which has led to a decline in the dam levels and diesel tank levels", the statement read.

This implemented load shedding is necessary, according to Eskom, as there was a loss of additional generation as well as delays in the return to the service of units that are on planned maintenance and a limited...