Ghana: Paga Chief Thanks President Akufo-Addo for Honouring CK Tedam With a State Burial

press release

Pe Charles Awampaga II, Paramount Chief of Paga and the Paga Traditional Council on Tuesday called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to express their gratitude for the state burial held in honour of their son, Clement Kubindiwor Tedam.

C. K. Tedam, as he was affectionately called, was a member of the Council of State during President John Agyekum Kufuor's government.

He was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and became Chairman of the Party's Council of elders in 2008 and remained in that role till death.

C. K. Tedam, born on 25th November 1925, passed onto glory on the 26th of April, 2019. He was 94.

Pe Charles Awampaga II said the family was appreciative of the President's presence at the burial and funeral rites of C. K. Tedam at Paga, Upper East Region, though the weather conditions on the day were unfavourable.

He said the chiefs and people were proud of the President Akufo-Addo's guest to have the Navrongo Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), renamed after C. K. Tedam.

The Paramount Chief said 200 acres of land had been allocated to the University for infrastructure development. He, however, pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to covert and upgrade Paga Health Centre to a District Hospital to reflect the status as a District.

Additionally, he appealed for the construction of link roads from the district centre of Paga, to towns and areas on the eastern and western parts of the district.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pe Charles Awampaga II, again, ask for the conversion of the Paga Senior High School into boarding to help students who come from far areas of the district to accept placement in the school.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo, who was appreciative of the gesture shown to him said, C.K. Tedam was a "very noble and worthy man" who was committed to the progress and development of the nation.

He was hopeful that the parliamentary processes initiated to make the Navrongo campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) autonomous and make the University to be known as "C.K. Tedam University for Technical and Applied Sciences," will be completed soon.

On Paga roads, President Akufo-Addo said the government was committed to constructing and upgrading many of the country's roads, including that of Paga.

Pe Charles Awampaga II presented Northern smock, known as "Fugu" to President Akufo-Addo as a show of the family's appreciation.