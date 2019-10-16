Ghana: Collaborate Effectively in Carrying Out Programmes, Projects - Western Regional Minister

16 October 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Fredrick Senu-Richards

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has admonished stakeholders in the Aviation and Tourism Sector to collaborate effectively in carrying out programmes and projects capable of projecting tourist sites in the region.

He described the geographical position of the region as appetising and inviting enough to goad tourists and potential investors looking for suitable investments destination in the country.

The Minister made this statement at the just ended Aviatour Conference 2019 held in the Western region, where he reiterated that tourism could be developed in the country sufficiently for the government to continue to rake in revenue.

The conference was with the theme "Investing in Aviation and Tourism Sectors for Sustainable Socio-economic Development."

He appealed to participants who would love to experience and explore nature to visit interesting sites to learn, feel and enjoy the cultural heritage of the Western region.

The Chief Executive of GH -Aviation and organiser of the event, Mrs Elizabeth Twumwaa Sasu, speaking to the media explained that tourism could be developed alongside the Aviation industry in Ghana to create synergies and guarantee the required traffic that would assist in transforming the two sectors.

According to Mrs Twumwaa Sasu, while the two sectors remain disconnected, Ghana continues to lose revenue, hence, the initiative to bring together industry players from those two sectors to share ideas as to how to work together and streamline activities of the sector.

She said an effective tourism and Aviation sector could expand the economy and ultimately create job opportunities for the teaming unemployed youth in the country. Mrs Twumwaa Sasu, however, appealed to Ghanaians in and outside the country to embrace the conference to promote the two sectors.

