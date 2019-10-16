Ghana: Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council Appeals to IGP for Destruction of Properties

The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council in the Central Region has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boanuh over the wanton destruction of properties running into several millions of cedis by some police personnel, in their traditional area.

According to the council, the police over the last few weeks had been invading portions of land it released to officials of the Salaga-Mamprobi-Camara branch of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at Gomoa Fetteh, and currently under development by its members, assaulted workers, pulled down new foundations as well as demolished houses at different levels of completion.

A copy of the petition issued and signed by the Oshiehene (Boundary Chief) of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Nana Okofo Ohene Ampofo I and sighted by the Ghanaian Times said it was unfortunate that those entrusted to protect lives and properties would rather be engaged in such lawlessness.

It said it was aware that the police in a bid to acquire land for staff, made payment to 21st Century, a real estate company but the company failed to meet its obligation.

The council explained that, the failure for 21st Century to fulfill its side of the bargain because the owners of the land - the Abor Twidan, Petu, Essel Amonkwandoh and Wiabo Families of Gomoa Fetteh) had not issued that portion of land to it.

However, the company went ahead to release portions of the land to some individuals and companies including the Ghana Police Service (GPS) albeit illegally.

"In seeking peace and justice, we the chiefs and elders of Gomoa Fetteh in collaboration with the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council by pursuance of the boundary chief's office, reached consensus with the police administration through the then Director of Welfare, Mr Bright Oduro and requested for a list of affected as a result of the negligence of 21st Century in order to replace the lands for them," it emphasised.

The petition noted that even though the original land owner's fulfilled their side of the bargain, on June 2013, a-joint police-military personnel invaded the land and started destroying properties belonging to some individuals leading to the loss of lives and halting of any other ongoing development projects.

Furthermore, on September 23 and 24 this year, some personnel claiming to be from the Director of Welfare's Office at the police headquarters, led by one Kwesi Alhaji (a land guard) went to the place and started demolishing properties.

It said the Gomoa Fetteh families, had not instructed the said Kwesi Alhaji to represent them in any form of negotiations or transactions.

The petition therefore called on the IGP to call his men to order to ensure that peace returned to the area or they would advise themselves.

It urged the all persons going forward to approach the said families for regularisation process to be fully and peacefully executed at their earliest convenience.