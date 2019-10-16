Ghana: EC Invites Media to Submit Names for Special Voting

The Electoral Commission has asked media personnel who will be engaged in the coverage of the national referendum to submit their names for special voting to enable them discharge their duties on the day.

Deadline for the submission of names is Monday, November 4, 2019.

The National Media Commission has thus in a statement signed by itsDeputy Executive Secretary, Alexander Bannerman directed media houses whose staff wish to engage in the exercise to submit their details to that effect.

Particulars of interested persons, the statement said, must include "name of voter, voter's identification number, code of polling station in which voter is registered and occupation of the voter."

"This shall be done through the Ghana Journalists' Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and Private Newspapers and Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).

"It must be noted however, that there will be no early voting in the district level election," the statement noted.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct three elections consisting of District Assembly Members, Unit Committee Members and a Referendum on Sunday, December 17.

Across the polling stations nationwide, there will be three ballot boxes and screens and each voter will be given three different ballot papers separately.

The elections of the District Assembly Members and the Unit Committee Members form the critical core of the country's decentralisation process by way of helping to exercise political and administrative authority in the district, provide guidance, give direction to, and supervise the other administrative authorities in the district.

The Referendum, on the other hand seeks to amend Articles 243(1) and 55(3) of the Constitution for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to remove partisanship and advance development at the local level.