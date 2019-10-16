Ghana: STC Places Ban On Drumming, Noise Making in Sunyani

16 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has placed a temporarily ban on drumming and noise making in the Sunyani area ahead of the one week funeral rites of the late paramount queen mother Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduoll, who died on August 1, 2019 at the regional hospital in Sunyani.

The ban which takes effect from Thursday October 17, 2019 would also have commercial activities suspended except few private entities such as FM stations, pharmacy shops and public servants allowed to work.

A statement signed by the Akwamuhene of Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng and copied to the Ghanaian Times indicated that the ban would be lifted immediately after the programme slated on Friday.

It is clear Sunyani was mourning as a section of the city had been clad with red and black.

The Sunyani round about, street lights among others were clad with red and black.

The late paramount queen mother reigned for 46 years when she was enstooled at the of age 17.

