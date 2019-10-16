Ghana: UER Residents Get Free Medical Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

Bolgatanga — Restore Worldwide Foundation (WRF), an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), has begun a week-long provision of free medical reconstructive plastic surgeries for residents in the Upper East Region.

The exercise which began on Monday at the Regional Hospital at Bolgatanga is to provide correctness to patients who have various kinds of congenital deformities including burns, breast cancer, tumours, hypertrophic mess cracks contractions, conjugal deformities among others. It will end on Friday.

This is the second time the region was benefitting from the humanitarian service from RWF being championed by Dr Michael Obeng, a US based Ghanaian surgeon.

The International Director of the Foundation, Mrs Dawn Sutherland, revealed that last year they had about 86 cases most of them involving children, but they were able to perform over 70 successful surgeries.

Mrs Sutherland indicated that this year about 135 patients had been screened and were ready to undergo the surgeries within the week, and observed that the region was in dire need of such services.

She said it was against this background that her outfit collaborated with the selfless doctors from different countries, including Germany, Mali, US, Canada, Ghana and other volunteers to support the health delivery system in the country.

A craniofacial plastic reconstructive surgeon who is the Director of Medical Affairs, Restore Worldwide Foundation, Dr Paa Ekow Hoyte-Williams, said the organisation comprised international experts who had the passion to help restore emotional stability and functional ability of people.

He explained that the monetary value of each patient from the screening stage to the treatment exercise could cost about GH₵3,000.00, which was being offered free to patients.

The Deputy Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, Mrs Nadia Adongo Musah, commended Restore Worldwide Foundation for the overwhelming support offered the country over the years, and particularly in the Upper East Region.

She said her outfit was working hard to ensure that Ghanaian living abroad came back home to help develop the nation, and added that government was working assiduously to equip the hospital to enable it function well and deliver quality services to people.