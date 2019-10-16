Ghana: Kpedze Clinic Laboratory Rehabilitated

16 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti And Kpedze-Awlime

THE medical laboratory of the Kpedze Clinic in the Ho West District has been rehabilitated and furnished with state-of-the-art equipment at a cost of GH¢90,000.

This is part of efforts towards upgrading the clinic to a district hospital next year.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Ernest Victor Apau, told the Ghanaian Times here on Tuesday that the new laboratory was fitted with two air conditioners, three sterilisers, heaters and other equipment.

He said that the project was funded from the District Performance Assessment Tool (formerly District Development Fund).

"This will ensure quality laboratory tests and reliable results," said the DCE as he conducted the Ghanaian Times round the project site.

Meanwhile, a two-room theatre project at an additional cost of GH¢32,000 has taken off as part of the move to upgrade the status of the clinic.

According to the DCE, the theatre would also have two recovery rooms, two consulting rooms, a nurses' room and a store among other components.

Already, Mr Apau said that Ministry of Special Initiative Development has supported the clinic with a mechanised solar-powered borehole which will become operational in December.

Mr Apau said that the district had a population of 130,000 and that justified the upgrading of the clinic to a district hospital.

"Apart from that, the district needs a hospital to operate independently to reduce referrals to the Ho Municipal Hospital.

