Nigeria: Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill Urgent, Timely, Says Ita-Giwa

16 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Yusuf Ayomide

Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters and the leader of the Bakassi people in Cross River State, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has again reiterated the need to speed up the deliberation and passage of the new anti- sexual harassment bill by the Senate.

Ita-Giwa's call is against the backdrop of the BBC Africa Eye 'Sex for Grades' documentary where two lecturers were filmed making immoral advances to their supposed students.

Before this development, the former senator said she had always lamented that the issue of sexual harassment against women was becoming prevalent in the society and should be checked.

At a time, to show her disgust for this immoral act, she had advocated that sexual harassers "should even be castrated."

In a statement issued by her, Ita Giwa commended the Senate, especially the sponsor of the bill, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, for revisiting it and identifying with victims of sexual harassment.

She opined that harassment against students or workers was unacceptable as the country's educational system and the workplace had been theatres of abuses.

The former presidential adviser also urged victims of sexual harassment to speak up and never be cowed into sweeping allegations under the carpet "but to stand up and collectively fight the ugly trend."

She stated that women should first of all uphold their dignity and self-respect towards ensuring a sexual abuse-free society.

According to the statement, "It's time again to stand up against the ills of sexual harassment. I have always advocated for this, and I urge my colleagues in the Senate to ensure the bill is speedily passed for presidential assent.

"We can't continue to fold our arms while we watch debased and animalistic individuals abuse our girls and women in whatever guise.

"The law must be used to checkmate and prosecute them in other to serve as deterrent to others who may be conceiving the same idea.

"I urge victims to stand up and report all cases, while I advised that they shouldn't be stigmatised in any form."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.