Malawi: Irate Villagers Torch Fishing Equipment in Mangochi Over Magic Suspicion

Photo: Pixabay
...
16 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Irate villagers went on rampage on Tuesday, torching fishing equipment and gear worth K9m belonging to a businessman in retaliation for a drowning of a person in Lake Malawi which they blame on magic.

Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida has confirmed that some villagers have torched four canoes, four fishing boats, nets and one boat engine.

The property belongs to Limbani Mhone, a wellknown businessman in the fish industry in the district.

"What is that one of the workers of Mr Mhone fell from a boat and drowned whilst on a fishing mission with his friends.

"This surprised the villagers who think Mr. Mhone cast a magic spell so that the worker, Mavuto should die in the water," said Maida.

He said the police were looking for 14 people in connection with the damage to the fishing property.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.