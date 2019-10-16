Malawi: Irate Villagers Torch Fishing Equipment in Mangochi Over Magic Suspicion

Irate villagers went on rampage on Tuesday, torching fishing equipment and gear worth K9m belonging to a businessman in retaliation for a drowning of a person in Lake Malawi which they blame on magic.

Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida has confirmed that some villagers have torched four canoes, four fishing boats, nets and one boat engine.

The property belongs to Limbani Mhone, a wellknown businessman in the fish industry in the district.

"What is that one of the workers of Mr Mhone fell from a boat and drowned whilst on a fishing mission with his friends.

"This surprised the villagers who think Mr. Mhone cast a magic spell so that the worker, Mavuto should die in the water," said Maida.

He said the police were looking for 14 people in connection with the damage to the fishing property.