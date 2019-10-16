South Africa: Animation Studio Scores International Emmy Nomination for Short Film

Photo: Triggerfish
Promotional image of Zog from Cape Town animation studio Triggerfish.
16 October 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Cape Town animation studio Triggerfish has added another feather to its cap in the form of an International Emmy Kids Awards nomination for "Zog", an animated short film for the UK's Magic Light Pictures.

Zog, which has been nominated for Best Kids' Animation award, is based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much loved 2010 picture book, which sold over 1.5 million copies and won the Galaxy National Children's Book of the Year Award in the UK.

"We're delighted," said Stuart Forrest, CEO of Triggerfish. "Congratulations to Magic Light, Max, Daniel and everyone who helped bring Zog to life. We hope this latest nomination encourages more South Africans to try out animation, using our free digital learning platform (https://www.triggerfish.com/academy/) and upcoming 10-second animation competition."

Zog has already won Best Animation at the Shanghai International TV Festival and the Audience Award for ages 3-6 at New York International Children's Film Festival and is the fourth in a string of BBC Christmas adaptations animated by Triggerfish for Magic Light. It follows the multi-award-winning Donaldson-Scheffler adaptations "Stick Man" (2015) and "The Highway Rat" (2017) as well as the Oscar-nominated Roald Dahl adaptation "Revolting Rhymes" (2016), which also won the International Emmy in 2018.

Zog's nomination is the latest success for Triggerfish after earning an Oscar nomination for the short film Revolting Rhymes and the announcement of its first original African animated series, Mama K's Team 4, created for streaming giant Netflix.

