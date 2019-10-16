Southern Africa: Suspected Ebola Patient Dies of 'High Fever' in Karonga

Photo: Google Maps
Karonga, Malawi.
16 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A 37-year-old man initially suspected to have ebola has died of high fever in quarantine in Karonga and authorities maintain this was not an ebola case.

The patient was brought to Kaporo rural hospital on Monday night with fever, facial swelling and some bleeding in the eyes, nose and mouth.

Secretary for Health and Population Dan Namarika has confirmed the death on Wednesday.

"Epidemiologically, there was no risk of ebola since there was no recent travel or risk of contact with a case of ebola," says Namarika.

He said the patient was treated as a case of generalized bacterial infection (sepsis), saying preliminary lab results guided the management of the patient during therapy.

Namarika says other lab test results are pending.

He said burial of the patient will be conducted in a normal way.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Ebola
Southern Africa
Health
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.