South Africa: The Zondo Commission Is More Than the Sum of Its Parts - Give It Time

opinion

With the Zondo commission, the most vigilant and courageous media on the continent, a Constitution second to none, and what is starting to become an increasingly grounded presidency, South Africa is doing at the age of 25 what African states have been attempting since Ghana's independence in 1957.

If the Zondo commission and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) get things right -- and we are rid of those implicated in the worst of crimes against the state and citizens -- the country will have achieved something that more than 50 African countries have wrestled with since at least the 1950s.

Aided to a significant extent by the Constitution and a judicial system which, at the highest level, has deep integrity. Under the leadership of what appears to be an astute presidency with its eyes "fixed on the prize", as it were.

If the Zondo commission and the NPA do what most citizens expect of them, South Africa will have avoided the political-economic collapse, retrogression, civil wars and the ethno-linguistic fractionalisation which has had a negative impact on societies across the continent, and the somewhat minimal secessionist and irredentist claims on the continent.

It's probably inordinately Panglossian, but if the Zondo...