South Africa: We Can Turn South Africa Around If We Work Together

opinion

South Africa has the resources, the ideal location and the conditions favourable for investment. If only we can ensure a capable civil service that operates ethically and effectively, we can attract foreign direct investment and become an investment hub.

The first of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Inclusive Growth Forum initiatives held in the Drakensberg was held in 2018. I referred to it then as "Quo Vadis South Africa" when giving an account of it and it was mostly concerned with our state of affairs at that time and the fact that "State Capture" was eating away at the fabric of our society.

This past weekend saw the second instalment of the forum after the report of the first dialogue was handed over to the Presidency for its consideration. Hopefully, some of the recommendations from it found their way into policy choices and interventions by the government.

Luminaries from all walks of life yet again graced the occasion, a clear demonstration of the pulling power of the patron, Kgalema Motlanthe, and the respect he is afforded by the attendees. The theme for this year was "Creating Solutions, Strengthening Local Government and Local Economies".

Before the keynote address by the well-known Hernando...