South Africa: Where Legal Eagles Dare - Raising the Bar On Women Advocates

16 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Allow me to take a different view on the appointment of Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Geoff Budlender to assist in the investigation and prosecution of State Capture. Where are the senior female advocates and why are they not given the work alongside their male counterparts?

Welcome to the men's club! Advocates and senior counsels Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Geoff Budlender have captured the attention of the state and the Department of Justice (DoJ) with their legal expertise and compelling advocacy skills. The four men have been briefed to help with the investigation and prosecution of State Capture crimes. The DoJ asked them to "guide investigations and oversee prosecutions".

The appointments have been welcomed by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) communications head Bulelwa Makeke, who said:

"The services of these experienced advocates will be to assist the ID in their investigative work and, where necessary, with the actual prosecution of matters."

The same sentiment has been shared by the spokesperson of the DoJ, Chrispin Phiri, who indicated that:

"The advocates will assist the NPA in their investigative work and, where necessary, with the actual prosecution of matters."

Each of these legal eagles is assured of pocketing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.