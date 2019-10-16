South Africa: Where Legal Eagles Dare - Raising the Bar On Women Advocates

opinion

Allow me to take a different view on the appointment of Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Geoff Budlender to assist in the investigation and prosecution of State Capture. Where are the senior female advocates and why are they not given the work alongside their male counterparts?

Welcome to the men's club! Advocates and senior counsels Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje and Geoff Budlender have captured the attention of the state and the Department of Justice (DoJ) with their legal expertise and compelling advocacy skills. The four men have been briefed to help with the investigation and prosecution of State Capture crimes. The DoJ asked them to "guide investigations and oversee prosecutions".

The appointments have been welcomed by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) communications head Bulelwa Makeke, who said:

"The services of these experienced advocates will be to assist the ID in their investigative work and, where necessary, with the actual prosecution of matters."

The same sentiment has been shared by the spokesperson of the DoJ, Chrispin Phiri, who indicated that:

"The advocates will assist the NPA in their investigative work and, where necessary, with the actual prosecution of matters."

Each of these legal eagles is assured of pocketing...