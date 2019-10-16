South Africa: Campaigners Unmoved As Province Claims It Wants to Preserve Cape Town's Philippi Horticultural Area

analysis

The first of two days' litigation between the City of Cape Town, the province and the Philippi Horticultural Area Food and Farming Campaign, left campaigners furious when the spokesperson for the MEC for Environmental Affairs and Development Planning tried to tell the media the province would preserve the area.

The first court case between the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) Food and Farming Campaign, campaign chairperson Nazeer Sonday and 13 respondents including national and local ministers, the City of Cape Town and MECs, took place on Tuesday.

On the court steps, campaigners, who referred to themselves as "carrot comrades", snacked on carrots brought from local farms and held signs saying "Have you eaten today? Save the PHA" next to a basket of fresh produce. Baselene Hammond, who works on a farm in the Philippi Horticultural Area, on the steps of Cape Town High Court on 15 October 2019. Hammond was confident the PHA Campaign would win its court case. (Photo: Tessa Knight)

The case concerns 482.12ha on the south-eastern corner of the Philippi Horticultural Area, set to be converted into Oakland City by land developer Wentzel Oaker. Campaigners say...