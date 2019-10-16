Malawi: Cargo Scanners Now At Malawi Borders, Aiding Goods Processing

16 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) continues to forge ahead with its modernisation drive through the adoption of new ways of conducting its activities to enhance revenue collection.

Cargo Scanner at Mwanza Border

The introduction of Cargo scanners at border and inland stations has greatly improved the process of clearing goods and checking smuggling.

The Authority's Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, in an interview with Nyasa Times said so far three scanners are operational at Mwanza and Songwe border stations while another one is at Lilongwe Inland Examination Centre.

"Three scanners are operational at Lilongwe Inland Examination Centre, Songwe and Mwanza borders while works at Dedza site are at an advanced stage," Kapoloma added.

Manager Modernisation Programme (Customs), Joseph Khonje, said cargo checking is instant at stations using the scanners.

"The scanners have brought a modern way of clearing cargo in the borders and they are expediting clearance times of cargo as checking is done instantly," Khonje said.

Besides expediting the clearance process at the borders, cargo scanners also help to improve security of the country by identifying concealments of dangerous imports such as drugs and weapons.

Khonje emphasised that cargo scanning is also greatly assisting to improve revenue collection as concealed goods are easily identified and right amounts of taxes are collected.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.