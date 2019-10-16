Malawi: Cargo Scanners Now At Malawi Borders, Aiding Goods Processing

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) continues to forge ahead with its modernisation drive through the adoption of new ways of conducting its activities to enhance revenue collection.

Cargo Scanner at Mwanza Border

The introduction of Cargo scanners at border and inland stations has greatly improved the process of clearing goods and checking smuggling.

The Authority's Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, in an interview with Nyasa Times said so far three scanners are operational at Mwanza and Songwe border stations while another one is at Lilongwe Inland Examination Centre.

"Three scanners are operational at Lilongwe Inland Examination Centre, Songwe and Mwanza borders while works at Dedza site are at an advanced stage," Kapoloma added.

Manager Modernisation Programme (Customs), Joseph Khonje, said cargo checking is instant at stations using the scanners.

"The scanners have brought a modern way of clearing cargo in the borders and they are expediting clearance times of cargo as checking is done instantly," Khonje said.

Besides expediting the clearance process at the borders, cargo scanners also help to improve security of the country by identifying concealments of dangerous imports such as drugs and weapons.

Khonje emphasised that cargo scanning is also greatly assisting to improve revenue collection as concealed goods are easily identified and right amounts of taxes are collected.