Malawi: Chakwera Says Oct 15 Mothers Day His Wife Became a Mother for the First Time

16 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday October 15 said he celebrated Mothers Day by reaching out with gifts to some mothers, saying the day has also a lot of meaning to his wife Monica on a personal level.

Chakwera and his wife, Monica who he fondly calls NyaGondwe Mrs Monica Chakwera handing over items to Ntcheu District Martenity ward

"This is the day (October 15) my wife became a mother for the first time when our only son was born," said Chakwera.

He said his sisters born after him have all becomes mothers too.

Chakwera said he spent the day with his wife and their family and sent gifts to a few mothers, including his 94-year-old mother-in-law.

"I wish all mothers God's very best for them. May that be provided for and protected. May they prosper in all they do for the betterment if Malawi and humanity," he said.

In Malawi, Mother's Day is commemorated on October 15.

The day was initially set aside by founding president Ngwazi Hastings Kamuzu Banda on October 17 and it was later celebrated on the second Monday of October but former president Bingu wa Mutharika changed it to October 15 to coincide with the International Day of Rurall Women, set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008.

Apart from celebrating Mother's Day, the month of October was also set aside to observe the International Day of the GirlChild and the International Childhood Week which reflect on the mother as well.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Rwanda Calls on Angola, DR Congo and Kenya to Market Smartphone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.