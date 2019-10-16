Uganda: Ruling On Nyanzi Case Against Makerere Delayed Due to Lack of Documents

16 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe on Wednesday pushed the ruling on the case in which Dr Stella Nyanzi accuses Makerere University of refusing to pay her arrears, to November 8, 2019.

During a court session where journalists were blocked from entering the court room, Justice Mugambe told Dr Nyanzi and her lawyer that the ruling is not ready because Makerere University has not furnished court with some documents.

Speaking to Daily Monitor after court session, Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, said the judgment has been pushed to enable Makerere fulfil the undertakings it made to court.

"Nearly six months ago Makerere was required to bring Prof David Bakibinga's investigation committee report on the employment status of Dr Nyanzi, among other issues between April 19, 2016 and April 21, 2016," Mr Ssemakadde said.

He said that more than three years later, the report in question has never been made public but court needs it when writing the ruling.

Mr Ssemakadde explained that Mr Andrew Abuyang, the Director Human Resource at Makerere, as well undertook to avail court with certain minutes, however, until now he has failed to make these available to court.

He added that court has given Makerere until October 25, to deliver all required documents.

Dr Nyanzi sued the university in 2018 for refusing or failing to pay her wage arrears as per orders of the Staff Appeals Tribunal.

