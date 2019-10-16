Tanzania: Man Accused of Stealing Sh7 Million Per Minute By President Set Free On Plea-Bargaining Deal

Dar es Salaam — Businessman, Mohamed Yusufal, who was facing economic sabotage case at the high court has been released after entering a plea- barraging arrangement with office of the Director of Public Prosecution office (DPP).

Mr Yusuphal, a director of Farm Plant Limited, was facing 199 counts, including occasioning the government a loss of over Sh15.6 billion by evading value added tax (VAT).

The accused was once accused by President John Magufuli off stealing Sh7 million per minute by using fake electronic Fiscal Devises (EFDs).

By doing so Mr Yusuphal and four others who are, Alloyscious Mandago, Isaack Kasanga, Taherali Sujjaudin and Mohamed Kabula-occasioned the government loss of billions of money through tax evasion.

Mr Yusufali, who is the first accused, faced 199 counts, which include fraudulently obtaining over Sh15.645 billion from the government.

He was also jointly charged with the other four accused of money laundering, which caused the government a loss of Sh1 billion.

The prosecution also alleged that, on diverse dates, Mr Yusufali forged documents to show that various companies were legally incorporated in Tanzania while they were not.

The firms are Festive General Business Limited, Cebers General Company Limited, Emi General Properties Limited and Fast Future General Trading Limited.