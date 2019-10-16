Angola: Investment of U.S.$100 Million in Bie's Waters\

Luanda — The Ministry of Energy and Waters invested in the last two years over USD100 million in infrastructure projects of abstraction, treatment and distribution of water in four municipalities of the centre Bie Province.

João Baptista Borges, Energy and Waters minister

According to the minister of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, that was speaking last Tuesday to ANGOP and TPA (National Televison), the projects are being implemenetd in the municipalities of Cuhinga, Cuemba, Nharea and Cuito, with this very last one set to start working in the next few days.

To exemplify, he mentioned that the project in Cuemba will benefit over 34,000 people as more than 2,000 household water connections have just been made, supported by a network link distribution of over 30 kilometres of extension.

João Baptista Borges said that, with these investments, the municipalities of Cuemba have the capacity to fulfil the current and upcoming needs until 2030.

Regarding other municipalities such as Chinguar, Catabola, Camacupa and Chitembo, the minister said that there are rehabilitation projects on the pipeline, but they are paralyzed at the moment due to the economic situation that the country goes through.

As for electricity, the minister highlighted the interconnection of the province of Bie (Cuito city) with the Laúca system, via a substation in Huambo, a project valued at over USD 200 million, carried out over a period of three years.

With the interconnection at the systems of the north of the country (the dams of Cuanza Norte and Malanje provinces) it is estimated that two thirds of the 400,000 inhabitants of Cuito city will have regular electricity from Laúca, a fact that does not happen for years because the city was supplied based on thermal sinks.

Also in the electrical domain, a 20 megawatt thermal power station in Caluapanda, Cuito is being finalized in Bié to serve as a "back up" and eventual reserve, to prevent in case of problems with the connection line to Huambo and Laúca.

In addition to the investment in production, the distribution network has received investment, which allows Cuito to provide stability in its energy supply.

Projects have also been developed on the distribution network in Andulo and Camacupa, and Chinguar, with new sources of power generation, and the sector is working to improve the power supply in Catabola, Cuemba and Chitembo, where generators have been installed.

According to the minister, to increase the supply capacity to the city of Cuito (the province's capital), the main objective is also to complete the Camacupa dam, a three megawatt mini-hydro, valued at USD 19 million, eight of which have already been paid.

The project, whose work has been interrupted in recent years due to the crisis, will now resume under the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM).

He said it is a dam that, when it was initially designed, could meet Camacupa's needs, but with the increasing demand, capacity will be insufficient to respond to consumption need by Camacupa and other municipalities, particularly Catabola.

Although it will only generate three megawatts, it said the mini-hydro will make an important contribution to the interconnection process, as it will also help to improve power supply to Camacupa and Catabola.

According to minister João Baptista Borges, in the medium term the objective will be to link Cuito / Catabola and Cuito / Kunhinga, projects to be completed in five or six years.