Angola: Girabola2019/20 - Goalless Draw Between Sporting Cabinda and Ferrovia FC

Luanda — Sporting de Cabinda and Ferrovia do Huambo drew 0-0 at Tafe Stadium last Tuesday, in continuation of the 8th round, which opened last Saturday, of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20).
With this result, Sporting remain in 11th position, with 9 points, against 3 points of Ferrovia, in 14th place. The race is led by 1º de Agosto, with 18 points.
Other results of the round:
Petro de Luanda (3-1) Cuando Cubango FC
FC Bravos do Maquis (3-1)1º de Maio
Libolo (2-1) Caála
1º de Agosto (1-0) Interclube
Académica do Lobito (2-0) Santa Rita de Cássia
Wiliete de Benguela (1-1) Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte
The Progresso do Sambizanga vs Desportivo da Huíla game, scheduled for October12, was postponed without a date, due to the delayed presence of the emergency medical services ambulance at Coqueiros Stadium.
Upcoming round (9th) fixture:
Recreativo da Caála vs Académica do Lobito
Santa Rita de Cássia vs Sporting de Cabinda
Ferrovia do Huambo vs Wiliete de Benguela
Cuando Cubango FC vs Recreativo do Libolo
Interclube vs Petro de Luanda
1º de Maio de Benguela vs Desportivo da Huíla
FC Bravos do Maquis vs 1º de Agosto
Sagrada Esperança vs Progresso do Sambizanga