Angola: Girabola2019/20 - Goalless Draw Between Sporting Cabinda and Ferrovia FC

16 October 2019
Luanda — Sporting de Cabinda and Ferrovia do Huambo drew 0-0 at Tafe Stadium last Tuesday, in continuation of the 8th round, which opened last Saturday, of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20).

With this result, Sporting remain in 11th position, with 9 points, against 3 points of Ferrovia, in 14th place. The race is led by 1º de Agosto, with 18 points.

Other results of the round:

Petro de Luanda (3-1) Cuando Cubango FC

FC Bravos do Maquis (3-1)1º de Maio

Libolo (2-1) Caála

1º de Agosto (1-0) Interclube

Académica do Lobito (2-0) Santa Rita de Cássia

Wiliete de Benguela (1-1) Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte

Sporting de Cabinda (0-0)Ferrovia do Huambo

The Progresso do Sambizanga vs Desportivo da Huíla game, scheduled for October12, was postponed without a date, due to the delayed presence of the emergency medical services ambulance at Coqueiros Stadium.

Upcoming round (9th) fixture:

Recreativo da Caála vs Académica do Lobito

Santa Rita de Cássia vs Sporting de Cabinda

Ferrovia do Huambo vs Wiliete de Benguela

Cuando Cubango FC vs Recreativo do Libolo

Interclube vs Petro de Luanda

1º de Maio de Benguela vs Desportivo da Huíla

FC Bravos do Maquis vs 1º de Agosto

Sagrada Esperança vs Progresso do Sambizanga

